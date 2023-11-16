FRANKLIN (Somerset) — An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery earlier this month.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced the arrest of Oscar Juarez-Perfecto, of Franklin, and a 17-year-old male resident of Middlesex County.

According to investigators, on the afternoon of Nov. 9, the juvenile was driving an SUV on Claremont Road when he pulled up to someone and took out a handgun, demanding money and a phone from the victim. Juarez-Perfecto, a passenger in the SUV, jumped out of the vehicle and also brandished a handgun, police said.

All they ended up with was a vape pen.

When police responded to the scene, officers located the alleged SUV and the two suspects in the area, the prosecutor's office said. And detectives were able to recover two handguns.

Both defendants have been charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 908-231-7100 or Franklin police at 732-873-5533.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

