FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 28-year-old Somerset man has been busted for an extensive collection of child sexual abuse materials.

Albert J. Ketrow was charged last month with second-degree endangering the welfare of the child - possession of child pornography over 1000 items.

Somerset County court

The December arrest unfolded as multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, prompting an investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit.

Ketrow was arrested on Dec. 12, after police seized multiple electronic devices from his home.

He was held in Somerset County jail for an initial period and has since been released, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said on Friday.

Anyone with information relating to the case can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

