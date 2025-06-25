Coaster fans, you might want to pencil in a trip to Queensbury, New York because the Bobcat, a wooden roller coaster that made its debut last year at Six Flags Great Escape, just scored a major honor from a group that knows their thrills.

The National Amusement Parks Historical Association (NAPHA), a collective of seriously seasoned theme park lovers, named The Bobcat its favorite new attraction of the year in its 2024 survey. Not too shabby for a ride that only opened a year ago!

Not Your Average Coaster Critics

This isn’t just a casual award. NAPHA’s members have visited an average of more than 130 amusement parks each. So when they give a coaster the nod, it’s a big deal.

The Bobcat joins a pretty elite club of winners. Also making the cut this year? Dollywood in Tennessee, which took the title of favorite overall theme park, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia, recognized as the most beautiful park in the country.

Fast, Fierce, and Full of Nostalgia

Built to honor Six Flags Great Escape’s 70th anniversary, The Bobcat reaches speeds up to 40 mph and climbs to 55 feet, delivering that perfect blend of wooden coaster nostalgia and modern-day excitement.

Just like the real bobcats that roam the Adirondacks, this ride is quick, agile, and full of surprises. Riders need to be at least 42 inches tall to hop aboard, but once you're strapped in, you’re in for a fast-paced ride that’s both scenic and scream-worthy.

A Local Favorite With National Recognition

Since opening, The Bobcat has quickly become a fan favorite. Earlier this year, it landed at #6 on USA Today’s 10Best list of new theme park attractions in the country. Now, with this NAPHA award, it’s officially on the national radar as one of the must-ride coasters of the year. Pretty impressive for a ride tucked away near Lake George in Upstate New York.

