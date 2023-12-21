Many children in New York can't wait for Santa Claus to slide down the chimney on Christmas Eve to deliver presents but kids from other states...maybe not so much.

According to a recent survey, children's belief in Santa starts to fade at around 9 years and 1 month across the United States. But how does New York compare? According to the survey, New York residents stop believing in Santa at the relatively late age of 10 years and 0 months.

New Yorkers hold on to the magic of Santa for a bit longer than others across the United States. I know my daughter, Tara held onto that Santa magic past 10 years old and I enjoyed every minute of it

The survey results gave a ranking of every state based on the year that kids stopped believing in Santa. New York captures the third spot, showcasing that their residents have a slightly longer period of time embracing the spirit of the holly jolly man.

Taking the top spot as the state where children stop believing in Kris Kringle is Texas, with an average age of 10 years and 5 months. South Carolina comes in second place at the age of 10 years and 2 months.

On the other hand, Oregon earns the title of the state where kids stop believing in Santa the earliest, at an average age of 7 years and 6 months. Minnesota is only one notch above Oregon, with an average age of 7 years and 11 months when belief starts to fade.

I have to admit that the spirit and magic of Santa is something I believe in today and no matter our age, young or old, it is something that we should all hold on to. Ho Ho Ho!