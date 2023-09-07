Jersey City Cemetery called, they want their goats back

It was a baaaahhd situation for a while there.

Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery was missing its goats. They were…gravely…concerned.

Let’s start at the beginning. Maintaining a cemetery isn’t easy especially when yours has certain invasive wild plants growing on your six acres. The most cost-effective solution?

Goat rental.

For not quite 10 years now, the cemetery on Newark Avenue in Jersey City has rented a bunch of goats from a local farm to graze, munch, and keep the wild growth to a manageable minimum. Crazier yet, these particular goats were bred to eat specific weeds while not bothering other plants.

A goat that won’t eat everything? Who knew?!

These goats have become rather popular. The cemetery has held events featuring live bands and festivals like “Goatstock” and “Goatchella.”

Well, two of those goats escaped a pen on the cemetery grounds where they’re kept and the worry was they could be wandering anywhere in Jersey City. A plea to the public went out on social media for anyone who might spot a goat or two.

But all’s well that ends well.

In a Facebook update, the Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery announced the goats have been found.

We are Happy to share that our two "Wild" goats have been located. Thank you to our super-volunteer Jim, for finding them and our other volunteers who helped search for our elusive friends. The goats were found in the wooded area that abuts the cemetery grounds, they didn't realize they were lost as they were just hanging out and eating leaves :)

You know, Dark Side of the Moo, the restaurant that serves up exotic meats, is less than two miles north of there on Bowers Street. Lucky for the goats they didn’t end up there. Just sayin’.

