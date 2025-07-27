Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond has announced the re-arrest of 44-year-old Brent Trimbell of Hobart following an ongoing child sex abuse investigation.

Trimbell was first arrested on June 17, 2025, by investigators with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. At that time, he faced multiple serious charges including Rape in the 1st degree (class B felony), two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 3rd degree (class D felonies), and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class A misdemeanor).

Trimbell was held at Delaware County Jail under a $300,000 cash bail or $600,000 secured bond.

Additional Evidence Discovered

Following the initial arrest, investigators uncovered more disturbing evidence. They found that Trimbell had sent at least six pornographic videos or images to a child victim, including videos of himself masturbating to ejaculation. Officials stated these acts were part of the defendant’s grooming process connected to the original charges.

New Arrest on Additional Charges

On July 23, 2025, Trimbell was arrested again on six further counts of Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor, each a class D felony. This arrest occurred at the Delaware County Correctional Facility after Trimbell had been released on bond from the first round of charges.

Court Proceedings and Bail Controversy

Trimbell was arraigned before Town of Walton Justice Michael Rippa at the Delaware County CAP Court. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office requested bail be set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 secured property bond for the new charges.

However, after arguments from both the DA’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office, Justice Rippa set bail at just $1.00. The Public Defender’s Office posted bail, and Trimbell was released from custody.

Sheriff DuMond’s Statement on Bail Decision

Sheriff DuMond expressed his strong disapproval of the minimal bail decision, stating:

“Based on the reprehensible and disgusting details of this case, it’s impossible to logically determine why the defendant was released on $1.00 bail. This shocks the conscious and is a disgrace concerning the protection and well-being of the defenseless victims of these crimes, innocent children.”

He went on to emphasize the continued commitment of his office to pursue justice and protect children in the community despite such setbacks.

Investigation Ongoing

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the investigation remains open and ongoing. They encourage anyone with information related to Mr. Trimbell’s illegal activities to come forward and contact the authorities.

