Anyone who has ever had the responsibility of picking a baby name will tell you that it is one of the most significant decisions soon-to-be parents face.

While parents opt for family names that hold sentimental value, many parents look toward trending names to help them select what they will name their new little one.

To help parents who are looking for baby name ideas, Betway has analyzed Google Trends data across all 50 US states to determine the most popular baby names in New York and in North America.

For girls, the name Sofia is the most popular choice in New York and an additional three states. Interestingly, Sofia, spelled with an "f," was more popular than the more commonly seen spelling of Sophia. Following closely behind Sofia, the nationwide top name for girls is Scarlett. Olivia and Emma, two classic and timeless names, secure the second and third spots respectively, making them popular choices across the country.

Turning to the boys' names, Benjamin claims the throne as the most popular name in New York. On a broader scale, the top spot for boys' names nationwide is taken by Jack. This simple yet strong name has a broad appeal and is the most favored choice in 14 states.

Elijah and Liam, both possessing biblical origins, follow closely behind, taking the second and third positions respectively. Completing the top five choices for boys' names are James and Oliver, both names that exude timeless charm and have garnered popularity in recent years.

When it comes to selecting a name for your child, don't rule out exploring family history, cultural heritage, and personal preferences – doing this might just help you discover a name that holds special meaning for your growing family. Remember, the name that you give your baby will be one they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

