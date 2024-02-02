If You See These Footprints in Your New York Backyard, Protect Your Pet

When snow is on the ground during the cold, winter months, we tend to see a lot of tracks in our yard, or wherever we are in the great outdoors. Snow makes it easier to see what type of critters have been roaming around your yard. But what exactly are those critters?

Do you look at tracks in the snow and try to figure out exactly what type of animal has been in your yard? It can be fun detective work, and you may be surprised what exactly is spending time in your yard in wintertime.

A dog and large bird footprints in the snow

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, wet snow captures a print better than powdery snow. Coyotes, foxes, and dogs usually leave claw prints above the toes, Bobcats and housecats do not. You will notice four toes on both front and back feet for both families.

For squirrels, chipmunks, mice, muskrats, and wolves, the NYS DEC notes they normally have four toes on the front feet and five on the back, and it's a toss-up whether they will be seen or not.

Also, at times, an animal’s droppings can help you identify what it is. For example, a rabbit's droppings look like small balls of sawdust.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation can help in identifying those tracks you find. Simply send a photo to wildlife@dec.ny.gov. The NYS DEC suggests you put something next to the print for scale such as a hand or loose change like a quarter.

They also have a Winter Tracks poster with examples of animal tracks in the snow from a mouse to a skunk, and you don't want your pet handling with a skunk. I've been there. Take a look at the poster for types of animal tracks HERE.

