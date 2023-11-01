New Brunswick, NJ woman murdered by her parent, cops say
🚨 A woman was found stabbed to death at a New Brunswick house
🚨 Her stepfather was hospitalized
🚨 Teodulo Habana was charged with first-degree murder
NEW BRUNSWICK — A man found stabbed inside a house with his stepdaughter Tuesday morning was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccone.
Lissi Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, of New Brunswick, and Teodulo Habana, 64, of New Brunswick were found at a house on Juliet Street in New Brunswick around 9:10 a.m. with multiple stab wounds.
Rodriguez-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the house while Habana was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
His wounds were determined to be self-inflicted. Several hours later he was also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Ciccone did not disclose a motive for the stabbing or where Rodriguez-Sanchez and Habana were found. However, she asked anyone with surveillance footage of the area to call her office at 732-745-3289 or New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200.
Motive for 'murder'
The stabbing had not been added to the New Brunswick police department crime mapping tool as of Wednesday morning.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Solve these picture puzzles
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Farmer's Almanac says snow, rain expected to kick off 2024 in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant