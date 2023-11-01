New Brunswick, NJ woman murdered by her parent, cops say

🚨 A woman was found stabbed to death at a New Brunswick house

🚨 Her stepfather was hospitalized

🚨 Teodulo Habana was charged with first-degree murder

NEW BRUNSWICK — A man found stabbed inside a house with his stepdaughter Tuesday morning was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccone.

Lissi Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, of New Brunswick, and Teodulo Habana, 64, of New Brunswick were found at a house on Juliet Street in New Brunswick around 9:10 a.m. with multiple stab wounds.

Rodriguez-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the house while Habana was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

His wounds were determined to be self-inflicted. Several hours later he was also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Ciccone did not disclose a motive for the stabbing or where Rodriguez-Sanchez and Habana were found. However, she asked anyone with surveillance footage of the area to call her office at 732-745-3289 or New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200.

Motive for 'murder'

The stabbing had not been added to the New Brunswick police department crime mapping tool as of Wednesday morning.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison. Others have accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt