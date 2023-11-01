Is it too early to put out the Christmas lights?

As much as I love the season, why not get through the Thanksgiving holiday first?

Seems to me that the people who put out massive light displays for Halloween are carrying the lights right over to the Christmas season.

To be honest, I'm not sure I understand a massive display for Halloween, but I guess putting out lights brings in the trick-or-treaters and makes the house more inviting and festive.

That said, Thanksgiving is a great American tradition and has a great focus on food and family. There is no reason to skip right through to Christmas.

The light display is great, but let's keep it to December.

So yes, it's simply too early to put out the Christmas decorations in November.

And when you're ready, maybe take these decorations into consideration:

