Skylands Stadium hosts its annual Light Show and Christmas village

Now that the calendar has turned to November, it’s time to start planning your holiday excursions. One of New Jersey’s best is Skylands Stadium which will be hosting its 10th annual Holiday Display and Christmas Village

According to a statement,

The holiday season is almost upon us, and there’s no better way to usher it in than through the Light Show and Christmas Village,” stated Skylands Stadium Vice President Mike Dorso. “This event has been capturing hearts for the last decade and it’s no wonder why - we’ve got all your favorite Christmas traditions under one roof! This year to commemorate 10 years of the Light Show, we are instituting a Christmas Tree Lane Charity.

The mile-long drive-through experience features 2 million lights, as well as a spectacular array of outdoor illumination, featuring everything from fully enclosed light tunnels and a majestic wreath arch to whimsical scenes of bears gracefully skating, dancing trees, and many more.

The Light Show & Christmas Village is running on select dates and times from November 22 – December 30 – open rain, snow, or shine. All Tickets are being sold in increments of 15 minutes and MUST be purchased in advance online at lightshow.skylandsstadium.com – printed and mobile tickets are accepted.

The Christmas Village features Santa, of course, with photo and selfie opportunities. There will also be a variety of food options with s’mores stations with fire pits to toast your marshmallows. There will also be liquors available for the grown-ups.

For more information on what dates the Light Show & Christmas Village will be open and to secure your tickets, visit lightshow.skylandsstadium.com.

