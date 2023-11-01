Amazing Christmas pop-up bars making their return to NJ
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year here in New Jersey and that means it’s going to get very busy very fast. Between the hustle of decorating your house, the rush of holiday shopping, and prepping for your big family gathering, you need time to soak in the holiday season.
Whether you just “need a break” or you really enjoy everything Christmas, you’ll want to check out these two holiday pop-up bars that are making their return to the Garden State.
“Miracle” and “Sippin’ Santa” are Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bars that have the best holiday cocktails in a cozy Christmas ambiance.
And when I say the best holiday cocktails, they are seriously so festive, that I’m ready to jump into the Christmas season right now.
Here’s a look at Miracle’s cocktail menu:
Christmapolitan
Snowball Old-Fashioned
Christmas Cricket
Rudolph’s Replacement
Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!
Jingle Balls Nog
Hot Buttered Rum
Mulled Wine
Nice/Naughty Shot
And new to the menu this year are:
Carol Barrel
Koala Cooler
Elfing Around #2
Sippin’ Santa is still Christmas-themed but has a tropical vibe to it.
Here’s a look at their menu:
Sippin’ Santa
Holiday on Ice
Jingle Bird
And new to the menu this year:
Merry Spritzmas
North Pole Bowl
Ginger Snapper
Are you sold yet? I am! Both Miracle and Sippin’ Santa will be open from November 20 through December 31.
Here are the New Jersey locations you can enjoy a delicious Christmas cocktail this season:
Miracle on George St at Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick
Miracle at The Loaded Spoon in Freehold
Miracle on Centre at Cowan’s Public in Nutley
Miracle on Mercer at Franklin Social in Jersey City
Sippin’ Santa at The Vanguard in Harrison
Miracle on Valley at Gus’ Last Word in Wood-Ridge
Miracle on Bloomfield at The Parkside Social in Verona
