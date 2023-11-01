Amazing Christmas pop-up bars making their return to NJ

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year here in New Jersey and that means it’s going to get very busy very fast. Between the hustle of decorating your house, the rush of holiday shopping, and prepping for your big family gathering, you need time to soak in the holiday season.

Whether you just “need a break” or you really enjoy everything Christmas, you’ll want to check out these two holiday pop-up bars that are making their return to the Garden State.

“Miracle” and “Sippin’ Santa” are Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bars that have the best holiday cocktails in a cozy Christmas ambiance.

And when I say the best holiday cocktails, they are seriously so festive, that I’m ready to jump into the Christmas season right now.

Here’s a look at Miracle’s cocktail menu:

Christmapolitan

Snowball Old-Fashioned

Christmas Cricket

Rudolph’s Replacement

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!

Jingle Balls Nog

Hot Buttered Rum

Mulled Wine

Nice/Naughty Shot

And new to the menu this year are:

Carol Barrel

Koala Cooler

Elfing Around #2

Sippin’ Santa is still Christmas-themed but has a tropical vibe to it.

Here’s a look at their menu:

Sippin’ Santa

Holiday on Ice

Jingle Bird

And new to the menu this year:

Merry Spritzmas

North Pole Bowl

Ginger Snapper

Are you sold yet? I am! Both Miracle and Sippin’ Santa will be open from November 20 through December 31.

Here are the New Jersey locations you can enjoy a delicious Christmas cocktail this season:

Miracle on George St at Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick

Miracle at The Loaded Spoon in Freehold

Miracle on Centre at Cowan’s Public in Nutley

Miracle on Mercer at Franklin Social in Jersey City

Sippin’ Santa at The Vanguard in Harrison

Miracle on Valley at Gus’ Last Word in Wood-Ridge

Miracle on Bloomfield at The Parkside Social in Verona

