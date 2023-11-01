The 2023 Hess toy truck has been revealed

It’s a holiday tradition that has outlasted the company itself: the Hess holiday toy truck for 2023 has been unveiled, and it’s two trucks. A police truck and a police cruiser.

The heavy-duty, dual-axle Police Truck is a geared-up, green-colored tactical transport enhanced with bold white striping, emblems, and glistening chrome embellishments, including a fully chromed front end with push bar, cab-mounted emergency light bar, bumpers, fuel tanks, mirrors, wheels, and exhaust pipes.

Cab top buttons activate 4 realistic sounds (horn, engine start, and traditional and European emergency sirens), each in tandem with a different animated flashing light pattern from an amazing array of 55 brilliant red, white, and blue emergency lights.

A switch on the chassis underside enables the lights to operate silently in steady or flashing mode

The Cruiser is a white armored-response vehicle accented with bold green striping, emblems, and chrome embellishments including front and rear window louvers, front bumper, and hubcaps.

A total of 19 switch-operated red, white, and blue steady-on lights include 2 spotlights enclosed in a 270˚ rotating roof-mounted turret.

The 2023 Police Truck and Cruiser is sold exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $42.99 plus tax with free standard shipping* and Energizer® batteries included.

There is another Hess vehicle being released: the 2023 Hess Plush Tugboat:

It is the fourth release in the “My Plush” series. The 2023 Tugboat offers playtime features not available in any other newborn-safe plush - such as squeeze activated flashing LED lights and two delightful water-themed song favorites - “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” and “Six Little Ducks.”

It’s obviously aimed at younger collectors. It retails at $34.99.

