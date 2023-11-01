Two dead after head-on Sayreville, NJ crash

🚨 A passenger and driver in a Nissan died after the head-on collision

🚨 Other passengers were seriously injured

🚨 The prosecutor's office is investigating

SAYREVILLE — The driver and rear passenger in a Nissan died after colliding head-on with a box truck Tuesday afternoon.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the collision happened around 4:10 p.m near the intersection of Bordentown Avenue and Browns Road.

Investigators said that the Nissan crossed the double-yellow line into the path of the truck. Video of the scene shows the hood of the Nissan nearly falling off the front of the vehicle.

Others injured in crash

The front passenger and a second rear passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver and passengers in the box truck sustained minor injuries.

Ciccone did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

Latest fatal crash

It’s the second fatal crash in Sayreville in the past week and the eighth this year in Sayreville, according to State Police records.

Zion Jackson, 24, of Keansburg died in a crash on Route 35 Saturday morning. His car went off the highway, hit a safety bollard around a fire hydrant and rolled over onto two parked cars.

