New York’s Binghamton University Research Shows Decrease In Butterfly Population

Spring is almost here. I'm hearing from people who have already seen robins, and I recently heard from a relative that daffodils are starting to show in the garden. Soon, among other signs of spring, we'll see those beautiful butterflies gliding through the air.

Speaking of butterflies, according to recent research from Binghamton University, the population of butterflies across the United States has decreased since 2000. The results of the report from Binghamton University were published on the Science.org website.

According to the study, between 2000 and 2020, butterfly abundance fell by 22%. Science.org noted in the article that one of the most common butterflies found in the U.S. is the American lady. Unfortunately, over that 20-year span, this species and most others' numbers have declined.

Eliza Grames, who is an Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences and co-author of the study noted in the Binghamton University article - “This was the most comprehensive analysis of butterflies in the U.S. and at such a big spatial scale.”

What is at the root of the problem? According to the article on the Binghamton University website, among other factors, in the U.S. Midwest, pesticides are a factor, in the U.S. Southeast, it's drought, and in the Northeast U.S. is climate.

The Science.org website states that since 1950, in the United States, five butterfly species have gone extinct, and 29 species are considered endangered. But, the article goes on to mention that butterfly population recovery is possible by protecting habitats and sparingly using pesticides.

For more information, visit the Binghamton University website, and Science.org website.

