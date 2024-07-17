109 New Cannabis Licenses in New York: Where You Can Already Buy in Binghamton
This month (July 2024), New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Cannabis Control Board took steps to advance the state’s cannabis regulatory framework.
Topics at the monthly board meeting included license approvals, market updates, and enforcement updates. 109 adult-use cannabis licenses were authorized for the Empire State.
These licenses will span the supply chain and encompass microbusinesses, cultivators, processors, distributors, and retail dispensaries.
New York is building a robust and equitable legal market that is driving significant economic growth for our communities. The issuance of 109 additional adult-use licenses is just one step in developing New York’s nation-leading cannabis industry. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul
The 109 license types that were approved include:
- Adult-Use Cultivator License: 23
- Adult-Use Distributor License: 20
- Adult-Use Microbusiness License: 23
- Adult-Use Processor License: 22
- Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License: 21
The Governor's office notes that 58 out of the 109 are transitioning conditional cultivators or conditional processors.
What cannabis dispensaries are there in the Binghamton area? Here's what is listed according to New York State:
- Greenery Spot, Main Street, Johnson City
- Just Breathe, Court Street, Binghamton
- Exscape INC (dba Sacred Bloom), Vestal Parkway East, Vestal
- Vireo Health, Corner of Harry L. Drive & Reynolds Road, Johnson City (medical dispensary only)
Another cannabis dispensary is being built in the former A&W building on Upper Court Street, Binghamton.
The Governor's Office says that currently, there are 144 dispensaries in operation throughout New York State. Click HERE for the complete list.
