Disney Announces New Theme Park

A seventh Disney resort is in the works.

On Disney Parks Blog, the company announced its plan to build a “Disneyland Abu Dhabi” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Per the company, the park “will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.”

The concept art released with the announcement features a very unusual design for the standard Disney castle — which, in these illustrations, appears to be made of crystal or glass.

In a press release, Disney CEO Bob Iger had this to say about the news...

This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity. As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting-edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be built by Miral, which is purportedly the country’s “leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.” Disney Imagineering “will lead creative design and operational oversight to provide a world-class experience.” That sounds like a similar arrangement to the one that governs Tokyo Disneyland, which is owned by the Oriental Land Company, which in turn pays Disney to build rides for the park.

The original Disneyland opened in California in 1955. That was followed by Florida’s Walt Disney World, Japan’s Tokyo Disneyland, France’s Disneyland Paris, and China’s Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland.

The announcement did not offer a timeline for a tentative opening date for the new park. The video below accompanied the announcement as well.

