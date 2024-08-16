4th location of new retro-themed restaurant to open in South Jersey

What’s better than some frozen custard to end a great summer day? How about a burger to go with it?

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a retro-themed restaurant serving up steakburgers and fries along with hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and frozen custard and shakes.

This chain restaurant is opening up a new location in South Jersey very soon.

According to patch.com, it’s on track to open in early November on Rt 130 in Cinnaminson at the former Acme supermarket.

Freddy’s is known for their pressed-thin, crispy-edged steak burgers and fry seasoning.

Despite their 520 locations across the US, this is a restaurant you may not have heard of and that’s because of those 520, there are only 3 in New Jersey (soon to be 4):

Burlington

Linden

Toms River

Check back for an update on an exact opening date.

