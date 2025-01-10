Now that the New Year is here, we can start thinking about the summer season and now we have one of the 10 best new attractions of the year according to USA Today.

USA Today's "10Best series" listed 20 new attractions for 2025, which was voted on by its readers. All of the attractions have opened within the past 18 months.

One Wildwood attraction has made the list as the No. 5 best new attraction in the United States to visit in 2025. The new Honky Tonk Saloon at 3800 Boardwalk has been selected as one of the best 10 new attractions for 2025.

Wildwood's Honky Tonk Saloon is the Jersey Shore's newest country-western destination including a spacious arcade filled with games that guests of all ages are sure to enjoy. Located on the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, this restaurant features rustic decor, casual dining options, great drinks, and exceptional live music.

The Honky Tonk Saloon opened in May of 2024 and is an arcade and bar with live music, line dancing, and a ton of great drinks.

The bar hosted a New Year's Eve party and then closed for the rest of the season, but will be opening back up on President’s Day Weekend for another season, which should be bigger and better than 2024.

Here is the full list of the 10 best new attractions for this year.