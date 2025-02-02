For years NFL fans have asked why not make the Monday after the Super Bowl a National holiday.

Over 100 million people will watch the game with various house parties and gatherings assembling to watch.

European countries have bank holidays, where all the banks are closed on a Monday, giving people a "holiday" or day off.

Well, America hasn't gotten there quite yet, but a couple of South Jersey school districts have decided to open their doors two hours later on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

The Gloucester City school district announced that they will have a two hour delayed opening on Monday, Feb 10.

"Its a rare and special time for families to watch pir local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl," they district posted in social media. We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school & work the next day safely and well-rested. Have a nice evening. Go Birds.”

Pennsauken Public Schools also decided to open two hours later to give families the chance to enjoy the game.

We feel this allows our students, families, and staff the ability to enjoy the game and still attend school safely the next day. Burling Alternative School will operate on a normal schedule and AM Pre-K is cancelled. AM LAM services are also cancelled.

Reaction has been mixed with some wondering what kind of message this sends and others appreciating the extra rest after the Super Bowl.

One comment disliked the idea:

That's absolutely ridiculous there should not be a two hour delay so people can watch football what kind of example is that

Another liked it:

For the people that are upset, it’s 2 hours. 2 freaking hours. Do you understand how insignificant that is? In 20 years, do you think it’s gonna make a difference? No it’s not. GO BIRDS.

What do you know a topic where the public is split on what to do.

As for me, I was in Ireland for a bank holiday and it was a great day and it seemed like the workers who had the day off liked it as well. I don't ser the downside here, it's one day, two hours. Seems like a good comprise between having a full day or giving the students the whole day off.