A prestigious honor has been bestowed on a popular South Jersey watering hole. . It was named one of the best hidden-gem places in the entire world for 2023.

What Publication Held The Survey?

The website Hopculture.com, one of the the country’s largest digital craft beer magazines, held a survey among their staff for the best hidden-gem places to drink. We're talking anywhere in the world, places from from the United States, Europe, and Asia appeared on the list.

Which South Jersey bar made the list?

The bar that made he list is Jay's Elbow Room in Maple Shade, which is located at 2806 Route 73.

On any given day, you can check out their Untappd page and find beers from local New Jersey breweries like Magnify, Kane, and Tonewood, but also find great out-of-state breweries like The Alchemist, Maine Beer Co., Tripping Animals, and Froth.

I have been to Jay's Elbow room (it was very late at night, they are open till 2:30 am) and one of the things I remember from my visit was the beer selection. They have some great local beers from some of my favorite breweries.

The tap list includes a multiple selections from Tonewood brewery, including the Fuego. Maine Event from Magnify. Lunch from Maine Brewing and many other great selections.

Here is their current list.

The bar is described as a "unpretentious bar featuring a sizable menu of comfort food & beer served in chill digs until late."

The bar's IG account says: Local 5 star dive bar since 1948. 20 different constantly rotating craft beer handles. Daily lunch specials.

Other hidden gems that made the list included a bar in Belgium, Austin, Texas, San Francisco, Nashville, Tokyo, Japan, Lille, France and others.



Check out the complete list HERE.