The 15 Finalists have been named for the 2024 Induction Class to enter the Pro Football Hall Of Fame and only one former Eagles player made the cut. After 173 Nominees were named earlier this year, there were 25 Semi-Finalists from which the list of finalists was chosen and now each player must receive 80 percent of the vote to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The list of 15 Modern Day Players features six first-time finalists and seven defensive players. One of those men who made the final round is former Eagles Cornerback and six-time Pro Bowl Selection Eric Allen.

Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Eric Allen (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft, Eric Allen started 110 of his 111 games during his seven years playing in Philadelphia. The Cornerback from Arizona State was a First Team AP All-Pro in 1989, along with being selected to the Second Team AP All-Pro Team in 1991 and 1993. Allen was top ten in the NFL snaring Interceptions four times in his career, three times in an Eagles Uniform along with having the most Interceptions Returned for Touchdowns in 1993 with four.

Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Back Eric Allen (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Eric Allen's 111 games played in an Eagles uniform are the 11th most games played by a Defensive Back in Philadelphia Franchise history and his 397 Solo Tackles are the fifth most in Franchise history. Allen has the most Interceptions returned for Touchdowns in Eagles History (5), and his 34 Interceptions are tied for the most in Franchise History with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins and Eight Year Eagles Defensive Back Bill Bradley.

Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Eric Allen scores Touchdown (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

After his seven seasons playing for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1988 to 1994, Eric Allen would go on to play three years with the New Orleans Saints (1995 to 1997) and Oakland Raiders (1998 to 2001). Allen finished his career with 54 Interceptions, which is top 25 all-time in NFL Franchise History and only seven players have more Interceptions Returned For Touchdowns than Eric Allen, who had eight in his 14 NFL seasons.

Oakland Raiders Cornerback Eric Allen Photo Credit Tom Hauck /Allsport/Getty Images

This is Eric Allen's 18th year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and if he receives the prerequisite votes, he will become the 37th Defensive Back to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of only 11 NFL Franchises to have 25 or more players and coaches inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here is the current list of NFL organizations with the most Hall of Famers:

*Chicago Bears 37

*Green Bay Packers 33

*Los Angeles/St Louis Rams 33

*Dallas Cowboys 32

*New York Giants 32

*Pittsburgh Steelers 32

*Washington Redskins/Commanders 32

*Oakland/Los Angeles/Las Vegas Raiders 30

*San Francisco 49ers 29

*Kansas City Chiefs 25

*Philadelphia Eagles 25

*Cleveland Browns 23

*Chicago/St. Louis/Arizona Cardinals 23

*Minnesota Vikings 22

*Detroit Lions 22

*Indianapolis Colts 21

*New York Jets 20