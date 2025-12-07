Sixty years after the sport was first created, Pickleball's popularity has exploded in recent years to become one of the most popular fitness activities in the United States.

The sport's popularity has launched professional and amateur tournaments around the country, and the national indoor Pickleball club, The Picklr, has opened their first New Jersey location in 2025.

Each summer, former Eagles Player Conor Barwin hosts a charity pickleball tournament in Sea Isle City, and former NFL players come out to raise money while playing pickleball.

Sea Isle City has one of the newest sets of pickleball courts in South Jersey, with seven available on the island. The next island south is Avalon, and thanks to recent upgrades, this Jersey Shore Town has 18 Pickleball courts available to the public.

Another South Jersey community is now investing in Pickleball Courts and giving locals a new place to play the game.

Coming In 2026: More Pickleball Courts in the Cape May Area

Four months after the Lower Township Council the funding to build new pickleball courts, we now have reports confirming that the new public access courts will be available to be used in early 2026.

The popularity of the new pickleball courts in Diamond Beach, New Jersey's southernmost township decided to allocate funding for a new group of Pickleball courts located on Bayshore Road between the Lower Township Government Complex and the Senior Center.

The five new pickleball courts could be open for play by the end of December as Lower Township is still "fine-tuning" to finish after the final paint job was applied before the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. But considering the weather outside, many pickleball players who live in Lower Township are utilizing the Indoor "Open Play" hours at the Recreation Center.

In 2026, Lower Township will be home to approximately 12 outdoor pickleball courts available for players. Overall, there will be over 20 Pickleball courts located just in Cape May County, New Jersey's southernmost county.