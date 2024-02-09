For over a decade, Excursion Park has been the home for Sea Isle City events during the Summer Season located at the corner of JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. The popular Cape May County Shore Town is already starting preparations for Summer 2024 along with an anticipated busy President's Day Weekend with the Mike's Seafood Run-Walk for Autism Fundraiser.

Sea Isle City Tourism has announced its Concerts Under The Stars Lineup for the Summer of 2024. For 10 Saturdays this Summer, the Excursion Park stage will be the home for these concerts for all ages that are Free Admission for the public to enjoy.

Sea Isle City hosting Free Concerts during Summer 2024 at Excursion Park Photo from Google Maps loading...

Director of Sea Isle City's Department of Community Services and Public Relations Katherine Custer gave the following statement to Townsquare Media:

"All of our concerts at Excursion Park are free, and seating is first-come-first-served. Concertgoers are reminded to bring folding chairs or blankets so they can relax on the park’s lawn. There is limited bench seating, which tends to fill up quickly. Also, our concerts are 'Weather Permitting' but people can sign up for 'Rained Out' alerts on Sea Isle City's home page and then receive text or email alerts when outdoor events are canceled due to weather.....We are looking forward to a very exciting summer ahead!"

Here is the lineup for the Sea Isle City 2024 Summer Concerts Under The Stars (all scheduled dates are Saturdays):

*June 29th - Streetlife Serenade: Billy Joel Tribute

*July 6th - Jesse Garron: Elvis Tribute

*July 13th - Queen Flash: Queen Tribute

*July 20th - Seven Bridges: Eagles Tribute

*July 27th - Kick It Out: Heart Tribute

*August 3rd - Real Diamond: Neil Diamond Cover

*August 10th - Frontiers: Journey Tribute

*August 17th - Parrot Beach: Jimmy Buffett Tribute

*August 24th -Yellow Brick Road: Elton John Tribute

*August 31st - StevieMac: Fleetwood Mac Tribute

For more information about the Concert Under The Stars and Excursion Park, visit the Sea Isle City Tourism website here.