We live in a world that is constantly on the go and there never seems to be enough hours in the day to do everything we need to get done. For many people, they have to make plans to ensure they take care of their physical and mental health each day.

If you feel like your life is so busy and hectic that you can't keep up, you are not alone according to a recent study by the online photos organizing company Mixbook. They surveyed residents in all 50 United States to learn more about people's lives

Their research found that nearly three in five Americans say their lives are most consumed by work responsibilities and that 47 percent of Americans are anxious about their busy schedules. Also, 25 percent of parents admit they struggle to find free time due to their Parenting Responsibilities.

When ranking each state by who has the busiest lives, Mixbook rated New Jersey residents as the fourth busiest people in America. Their research found that 60 percent of the residents in the Garden State have half their weekends scheduled out ahead of time. Also, 45 percent of New Jersey residents admit to being busy more than half their weeknights.

New Jersey is one of four states in the Northeastern United States that is ranked in the Top Ten Busiest Lifestyles. Joining the Garden State in the Top Ten are New York (Number One Overall), Massachusetts (7th), and Maine (9th). New Jersey's neighbors in Pennsylvania are ranked down in 18th place, which is interesting when you consider that the Keystone State are two Major Cities in their state.

Both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are not in the top ten rankings of Cities with the Busiest Lives. The Major Cities closest to New Jersey on that list are New York City (4th) and Baltimore, Maryland (6th).