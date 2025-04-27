A brand new all-you-can-eat sushi spot opened up in Mays Landing at the Hamilton Mall from the same owners who had Osaka upstairs in the mall food court.

The food court location had a note saying they've moved to a new location downstairs.

What’s on the Menu at Rakuzen Sushi?

Sushi is always a popular night out here in South Jersey, and there are plenty of great options to pick from in the area, but this spot is getting some good reviews early on and is more than just sushi. Rakuzen is a modern all-you-can-eat sushi (AYCE) restaurant chain that has plenty of options like pad thai, fried rice, takoyaki, salmon skin, and more.

Here is a recent Yelp review: Read Rogina D.'s review of Rakuzen Sushi on Yelp

Where is Rakuzen Sushi Located?

The place is called Rakuzen Sushi All You Can Eat and has been open for about two weeks in the space that is across from Crab Du Jour Cajun Seafood & Bar, which has most recently been Slingin Wings, and before that it was Steve's Grilled Cheese, and Quesadilla Company at 4403 Black Horse Pike Unit 1138 in Mays Landing. They have a grand opening special of $5 off All-you-can-eat shushi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamilton Mall (@shophamiltonmall)

It is great to see a new South Jersey business that is getting some buzz open at the Hamilton Mall, when things have been so dreary as of late. Many of the stores inside the mall have been closing down, but having new local businesses open in the mall is a good sign.

Here are some other stores that I think could help bring some life back to the mall.

We just hope they all stick around for the long run!

Have you tried Rakuzen Sushi yet? Let us know what you ordered in the comments!