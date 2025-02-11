For the fourth straight season, the Eagles will have a new offensive coordinator to work with Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

2024 offensive play-caller, Kellen Moore, as expected has been hired as the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Moore spent just one season with Philadelphia, and even with Nick Sirianni making a pitch for him to say after the team's Super Bowl victory, the team will be left looking for another offensive coordinator this offseason.

The team will have to replace Moore after just one season where he led the Eagles offensive to Top 10 finishes in total yards (8th) and points (7th) and had a historic campaign from Saquan Barkley.

With the offensive coordinator position now open, here are four potential candidates the Eagles could pursue to be the next leader of their offense.

Kevin Patullo

Kevin Patullo is in his fourth season with the Philadelphia Eagles, coming over with Nick Sirianni. He has served as the passing game coordinator for four seasons and has been the team’s associated head coach for the past two seasons. Patullo, 43, has served in various offensive roles with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and was with current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-202 before coming to Philadelphia.

He is a strong internal candidate to be promoted from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator.

Frank Reich

Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl season in 2017 and spent the 2024 season on the sidelines after being fired by the Carolina Panthers. Before that, Reich was the Colts head coach, where Sirianni was his offensive coordinator, so they have a previous relationship that could help reunite the duo in Philadelphia.

Mike McCoy

Former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy worked with Sirianni from 2013 to 2017, where Sirianni served in various coaching roles, QB coach, WR coach, and offensive quality control coach. McCoy has spent the past three seasons in Jacksonville as Dough Pederson's QB coach and was let go when Pederson was fired after the 2024 season. McCoy did have some solid offensive seasons as the playcaller with the Chargers with Philip Rivers in San Diego. After being fired from the Chargers, McCoy has had some unsuccessful stops as OC in Denver and Arizona.

Josh McCown

McCown spent one season with the Eagles as a backup QB and has been the Vikings QB coach and was the Carolina Panthers QB coach in 2023, under head coach Frank Reich. He was a surprising head coaching candidate for teams after his playing days, interviewing for the Houston Texans head coaching job in 2021 and 2022. He also interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching position this offseason.

As QB coach, he helped revive Sam Darnold into a solid quarterback during the 2024 season where he had 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this season for the Vikings.