New Ocean City, NJ, Café set to open in March

The restaurant scene is Ocean City is constantly expanding, and a new Ocean City restaurant is coming soon to the downtown area. The new restaurant, Maria's Café and Grille plans to open in the near future.

Here's everything we know about it.

The new restaurant is located at 846 Central Avenue, which was previously home to The Ocean City Café. Ocean City Café announced they would be serving its last omelets in February of 2024 and that has come.

The good news is, per a social media post, if you were a fan of The Ocean City Cafe, you can head over to Somers Point to Eddie's Pizza for many of their menu items.

Maria's Café, a new restaurant is offering breakfast all day along with lunch and dinner and is expected to open in March. A description of the restaurant was posted on its website.

Here at Maria's Cafe, we take pride in the quality of the food used for each and every meal. We won't send it out if it’s not perfect just the way you ordered it. We guarantee to make and send it out just like you ordered it.

A menu is also available on the Maria's Café website.

An official opening date for Maria's Cafe has not been announced, but it should be open sometime in March. You can follow them on Facebook for updates.

We can't wait to check it out!