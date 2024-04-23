Among the Fastest-Growing Jobs in 2024 are Tech Careers according to research by Forbes. Among the highest growth rates for new jobs include Data Scientists, Information Security Analysts, and Software Developers.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, New Jersey has the 5th Highest Rate of Unemployment in America in March 2024. In South Jersey, a new project is breaking ground that will open the door for new Tech Jobs and Opportunities for the region.

In a press release from the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, they have announced a ceremonial groundbreaking for Tech Village II at the Cape May County Airport. This is an expansion to the County's Tech Village I, which is inside the Cape May County Airport Complex off Breakwater Road in the Erma section of Lower Township.

Tech Village 1 at Cape May County Airport in southern New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

As part of its partnership with the Economic Development Authority (EDA), Cape May County has endeavored to create an environment that supports New Industries and creates more jobs in South Jersey. The first tenants of Tech Village I were Cellular Tracking Technologies and D-Tech International USA, the first wave of New Tech Industries that landed in New Jersey's Southernmost county.

The groundbreaking for Tech Village II was delayed due to inflation. The amount of funding needed to be set aside for the new project at the Cape May County Airport had changed and the County had to recalibrate. In 2023, the reported purpose for Tech Village II is for “unmanned aircraft system and technology research and development.”

The ceremonial groundbreaking for Tech Village II is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23rd at 12 pm inside the Cape May County Airport. EDA Representatives and Cape May County Commissioners will be on site for the Economic Development Project's groundbreaking.

