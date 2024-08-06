When you think of an Island Vacation Destination, most people would name an island in the Caribbean or a Tropical destination that requires a visa. But you do not have to leave the Northeast to enjoy some beautiful Island Vacation destinations.

There are numerous great Coastal Communities in the state of New Jersey. Every summer, tens of thousands of people come to the Jersey Shore for vacations and weekend getaways.

The website World Atlas set out to find out what Jersey Shore towns have picturesque views, elegant beaches, and great sunsets that would rival what you would find on a Tropical Island. Their research team determined seven New Jersey Shore Towns are the most beautiful.

What Are New Jersey's Most Beautiful Islands?

*Five Mile Beach

Also known as The Wildwoods, this popular Coastal Community is famous for its Amusement Parks and Free Beaches. The Wildwood Boardwalk stretches from North Wildwood down to Wildwood Crest and offers some great restaurants on the bay.

*Ludlam Island

Located between Townsend and Corson Inlets you will find Sea Isle City and Strathmere. There is a full slate of outdoor activities during the summer months along with the Walking Promenade that runs adjacent to Sea Isle City Nightlife in the Downtown. Also, don't forget about the nature walks at Townsend's Inlet Waterfront Park.

*Brigantine Island

Just north of Atlantic City, this South Jersey Shore Town is less busy and crowded compared to its neighboring Coastal Communities but still has plenty of restaurants to enjoy. World Atlas highlights the "gorgeous beaches" and the North Brigantine Natural Area.

*Long Beach Island

Located in Ocean County, Long Beach Island is home to popular Shore Towns such as Surf City and Beach Haven. World Atlas recommends visiting the Barnegat Lighthouse and families to check out the Fantasy Island Amusement Park.

*Cape Island

One of the oldest resort towns in the United States is located at the southernmost point of New Jersey. The City of Cape May offers a wonderful blend of history and modern amenities. From the Washington Street Mall to the Cape May Point Lighthouse, you will never run out of activities to enjoy here.

*Seven Mile Island

Off Exits 13 and 10 on the Garden State Parkway you will find the Shore Towns of Avalon and Stone Harbor. The two Coastal Communities offer public-use marinas and downtown areas for visitors looking to shop and eat. Plus, Avalon has a quaint Boardwalk that is separate from the busy areas of the island.

*Ocean City

The northernmost town in Cape May County, Ocean City is famous for its iconic Boardwalk that features two Amusement Parks and a Waterpark. Along with a plethora of eateries and pristine beaches, you can also visit Corson's Inlet State Park.

