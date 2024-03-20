Thanks to the ingenuity of a Philadelphia School Teacher trying to prevent the spread of germs, Paper Towels were first produced by the Scott Paper Company in 1907. For the next 115 years, Paper Towels have evolved from a Medical Resource to a multipurpose tool that everyone uses today.

For New Jersey residents and vacationers, I see Paper Towels used as substitutes for Napkins at the beach every year. But let's be honest, we have all used Paper Towels for a plethora of uses from wiping down our car interiors to cleaning our noses to removing food excess from dishes before putting them in the Dish Washing Machine.

But there is a potentially more important use for Paper Towels than many residents of The Garden State may realize. According to Reader's Digest, you should be putting your Paper Towels in the fridge every day.

Here's Why You Should Put Paper Towels In The Refrigerator

To prevent Produce from going bad, you should line your crisper drawer with paper towels ahead of placing any fruits and vegetables in there. If you are not putting certain produce in the drawer, you can wrap the fruits and vegetables with Paper Towels.

This is a great use for Paper Towels because most Produce goes bad because of excess moisture. The use of Paper Towels in the fridge will absorb the moisture generated by natural meteorological changes or the fridge working harder because it gets open/closed often.

The key to maximizing the use of Paper Towels in the fridge is to change them out often. Every time you go to place new Produce in your refrigerator, you should put the older Paper Towels in the trash. Sometimes you may need to do a quick wipe down of the fridge drawer and shelves too, making sure to rid the surfaces of old moisture.

Photo by Brandon Cormier on Unsplash Photo by Brandon Cormier on Unsplash loading...

So the next time you go to the store and paper towels are on the list, make sure you get enough so you can ensure your refrigerator is a better place for your food. Eliminating excess moisture does not just protect your produce but also cuts down on any potential bacteria from growing in your fridge.

