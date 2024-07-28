If you lived in Cape May County in the 1990s, you had to drive 30 to 60 minutes to go shopping at the big-name clothing stores. For many years, going to the malls in Atlantic and Cumberland Counties was the only option for people living in New Jersey's southernmost county.

Over the last 25 years, Rio Grande has undergone a major makeover which opened the door for numerous stores to move into the area. The main hub of stores is located around Route 9 and Route 47 which intersect adjacent to the Super Wawa Gas Station.

The big-name stores that have opened up shop in Rio Grande in recent decades include Walmart, Lowes, Advance Auto Parts, and Marshalls. Also, there is now a plethora of big-name brands with storefronts including AT&T and Verizon along with Xfinity and PetSmart.

But one of those big names has closed numerous locations around New Jersey, leaving an empty store inside the Grande Center off Route 9. Bed, Bath, and Beyond has closed permanently in Rio Grande along with other storefronts around the United States.

What New Brand Name Store Is Coming To Rio Grande In 2024?

The good news is a new name brand is moving into the space between the Aldi Food Market and the Ross Clothing Store. This new store will be in direct competition with the neighboring clothing stores like Marshalls and Ross.

There is a sign up in the window of the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond Storefront announcing that Old Navy is hiring and the new store will be opening this fall. The San Francisco-based American Clothing company currently has more than 1,100 store locations in the United States.

There are reports that Old Navy will be opening this new storefront in September of this year and that is why they are starting the hiring process now. According to the sign at the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond Store, you can visit jobs.oldnavy.com where there are 14 positions listed for which they are hiring.

Speaking of stores that have closed in recent years, The Pier Shops at Caesars in Atlantic City was one of those cool places to shop and eat in South Jersey over a decade ago. Now you can see below, the property is full of memories of what was there as the mall has become a ghost town: