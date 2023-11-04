The diner is a staple in the state of New Jersey.

There are approximately 525 diners in the state, most of any state in the U.S.

So of the over 500 diners in the state, which are the best? The website Tastingtable.com put together a list of the 19 best they could find, with four south jersey spots making the list.

First up at No. 17 on the list is the Shamong diner.

This place does all the diner classics well and also features traditional Indian dishes. Stop by on Indian Nite for specials like samosas, saag paneer, and the double lamb cheeseburger deluxe served up on a pretzel bun.

The website also adds that they offer a full ice cream menu, pizza, and Italian food, as well as both vegan and vegetarian options.

Take a drive down Route 206 from the Shamong Diner and you will run into the next spot on the list, coming in at No. 15, The Silver Coin in Hammonton.

Try the gyro wrap or chicken parm sandwich for lunch or any of the Silver Coin's egg options for a filling breakfast. Something about an omelet served on checkerboard-outlined plates just hits a little differently.

One thing the Silver Coin is known for? The spectacular neon signage and lighting greet you, letting you know you have arrived at one of the best diners in the state.

Next up down in Cape May county, in Dennis Township is No. 13 on the list, Marge's Diner.

Locals have plenty of favorites, including the hungry man special that comes complete with pancakes or French toast, two eggs, and your choice of breakfast meat. But the most-lauded dish here is comfort food that you may have forgotten about: cream-chipped beef.

The sign over the diner reads "eat here, get gas", after eating the food, you'll be filling up your tank a lot!

Take a drive up route 55 for the next entry on the list, The Golden Pigeon Diner in Bridgeton, which comes in at No. 12.

Rotating lunch and dinner specials are all the rage here, and the prices are extremely reasonable — three eggs with your choice of meat clocks in at under $10.

One thing the website points out, is that it's hard to find. Quick and friendly service. Sign me up for that!

While those are just four of the diners that made the list of the best 19 in the state? We have plenty of great diners in the Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties.

What are some of your favorites in our area? Which ones did the website miss?