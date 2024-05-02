Fans of the bakery and pizza shop Bakeria 1010, which was formally located at the now shuttered Exchange in Linwood NJ will be opening a new location in downtown Ocean City at 955 Asbury Avenue.

After closing on February 28, 2023, just over one year later they are set to return to the Jersey Shore. Owner Mike Mike Fitzick posted this on social media about bringing Bakeria 1010 to South Jersey.

Going forward I will be reviving the old @bakeria1010 from the pile of ashes left in Linwood. The new venue will be in a local spot, yet slightly seasonal as well. Expect all your old favorites and clearly some insane upgrades.

The Exchange closed and became Atlantic Care, while Bakeria 1010 took its talents to Northern Liberties. but is set to return to the Jersey Shore.

Bakeria 1010 is hoping to open in early May and is hiring for the upcoming busy summer season.

This will be a major addition to the South Jersey pizza scene, for those who haven't tried, Bakeria 1010 is a place you must try. When it came to Linwood back in 2019, Bakeria 1010 was named one of the best new pizzerias in the state shortly after opening.

Take a look at their amazing pizza in this social media post below and check out there social media site here for more pictures of their pizza.

So be on the look out for an official opening day and make sure you check out the pizza at Bakeria 1010!