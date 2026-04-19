Since former New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made the formal announcement that Netflix would be constructing a new production studio complex at Fort Monmouth, many NJ residents have been curious about the progress of the project.

With over 300 million subscribers, the US-Based Netflix is the biggest and most popular subscription-based streaming service in the world. Almost every month, 60 percent of the top streaming shows and movies can be found on Netflix.

Phase One of Demolition and Construction at Fort Monmouth began in May 2025, with crews continuing the work to build sound stages, pre-production areas, along with the restoration and preservation of eight abandoned army buildings.

Netflix Starting Hiring Process for Fort Montmouth Studio Complex

While Phase One is ongoing at Fort Monmouth, Netflix has posted new job opportunities as they begin preparations to onboard staff for the soon-to-open studio complex.

Projections for the completion of the first stage of the one billion dollar redevelopment project is 2027, and the second phase of construction is anticipated to be completed in 2028. Here are the job openings currently posted on the Netflix website:

*Manager, Studio Site and Services

*Manager, Client Services

*Manager, Studio Operations

*Manager, Studio Security Operations

As part of Netflix agreement with the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), all phases of construction and redevelopment for the new Studio Complex must be completed by 2034. As of April 2026, the work on the new Fort Monmouth Netflix Studios is on track to be completed before 2034.

Netflix has already filmed over 20 Movies and Shows in New Jersey, including: Happy Gilmore 2, The Rip, Office Romance, and The Whisper Man. No official word yet on what future projects will be filmed and produced at the new Fort Monmouth Studio Complex when it officially opens.

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