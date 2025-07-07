🔴 State cut $175 million in funding for Toms River schools

🔴 Toms River is now being forced to raise taxes to avoid bankruptcy

🔴 Dept. of Education says school board's defiance puts students at risk

TOMS RIVER — Property taxes for the second-largest municipality in Ocean County will skyrocket by nearly 13% as a fierce battle over school budgets and state funding continues.

Despite its defiance, Toms River schools must adopt a budget that includes the 12.9% tax hike. It comes on top of a 9.3% increase the year before.

Ashley Lamb, the school board president, said the double-digit increase was "unconscionable."

However, the New Jersey Department of Education has no problem forcing the school district to implement the tax increases.

State officials said they stepped in and adopted the budget just before the Fourth of July weekend.

They said the board's refusal to again massively increase taxes due to cuts in state aid put students at risk and indicated "deeper and systemic concerns."

New Jersey officials blame Toms River after cutting $175 million in school funds

On Thursday, the DOE released a scathing statement that said adopting a budget was one of school administrators' most basic responsibilities.

"While the Department acknowledges the difficulty inherent in school district budgeting decisions, the State and the public hold their school district leaders to the highest standards and expect them to rise to this challenge," the DOE said in a statement.

It's the second year in a row that the state has forced Toms River schools to adopt a budget with local tax hikes.

However, state officials didn't offer any suggestions for how Toms River should make up the $175 million in state aid that the Murphy administration has cut in recent years due to changes in the school funding formula.

The funding formula was approved in 2008; however, it was only implemented within the past seven years.

Why are Toms River schools losing state aid?

On Monday, Toms River Regional schools officials released a joint response to the DOE.

They said there have been no answers from the Democratic Murphy administration about how the funding formula works or why it's taking millions away from the largest school district in Ocean County, which is a Republican stronghold in New Jersey.

The Toms River school district has been forced to cut 250 staff positions, sell $20 million in assets and property, and make other budget reductions, according to school officials.

School officials said the DOE's criticisms were ironic, as the Murphy administration's funding cuts had caused the district's budget issues.

"It’s safe to say, after seven long years of a clearly unjust and secret funding formula, we’re sensing a troubling pattern that indicates deeper and systemic concerns about the ability of the state to meet its most basic responsibilities," school officials said.

Toms River schools face bankruptcy amid funding cuts

Last week, Toms River schools officials said they intended to file for bankruptcy amid a $22.3-million budget deficit.

It was a shocking announcement from the district that touts itself as "the most efficient, effective, and transparent large public school district in New Jersey."

