Mahwah, NJ is about to get a whole lot sweeter with the upcoming grand opening of Half Baked Treats, a unique bakery with a lot of delicious offerings.

They’re known for their loaded “chonkers.”

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

What is a “chonker?”

Half Baked Treats’ “Chonkers” are the dream of anyone with a sweet tooth.

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

They’re not just an average cookie, they’re over a quarter pound of “soft and chewy cookie decadence,” filled with other treats depending on what flavor you get.

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

For instance, there’s the “Nutter Butter Fluffernutter” chonker, which is a peanut butter cookie with peanut butter chips, filled with marshmallow fluff and topped with Nutter Butters.

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

Half Baked Treats opening in Mahwah

Their specialties also include cupcakes as well as other desserts.

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

They believe that treats are better when enrobed in chocolate. You can order pretzels, Oreos, Krispie treats, wafer cookies, and cakesicles dipped in chocolate.

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

It should also be noted for anyone affected, they do have gluten free options available.

Where will Half Baked Treats be?

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

The new Half Baked Treats location will be located at 107 Miller Road in Mahwah, NJ.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, samples, fun surprises, and 20% off purchases over $10.

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

Let our passion for crafting our signature Chonkers, decadent cupcakes and other dessert delights help to make your sweet moments extraordinary!

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

You can even place a custom order on their website.

Treat yourself to a sweet chonker soon, Mahwah!

Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram Half_baked_treats_ via Instagram loading...

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule (Updated 6/29/25) Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈