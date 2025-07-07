Bakery with decadent sweet treats is about to open a spot in NJ
Mahwah, NJ is about to get a whole lot sweeter with the upcoming grand opening of Half Baked Treats, a unique bakery with a lot of delicious offerings.
They’re known for their loaded “chonkers.”
What is a “chonker?”
Half Baked Treats’ “Chonkers” are the dream of anyone with a sweet tooth.
They’re not just an average cookie, they’re over a quarter pound of “soft and chewy cookie decadence,” filled with other treats depending on what flavor you get.
For instance, there’s the “Nutter Butter Fluffernutter” chonker, which is a peanut butter cookie with peanut butter chips, filled with marshmallow fluff and topped with Nutter Butters.
Half Baked Treats opening in Mahwah
Their specialties also include cupcakes as well as other desserts.
They believe that treats are better when enrobed in chocolate. You can order pretzels, Oreos, Krispie treats, wafer cookies, and cakesicles dipped in chocolate.
It should also be noted for anyone affected, they do have gluten free options available.
Where will Half Baked Treats be?
The new Half Baked Treats location will be located at 107 Miller Road in Mahwah, NJ.
The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025.
Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, samples, fun surprises, and 20% off purchases over $10.
Let our passion for crafting our signature Chonkers, decadent cupcakes and other dessert delights help to make your sweet moments extraordinary!
You can even place a custom order on their website.
Treat yourself to a sweet chonker soon, Mahwah!
