The time of year is coming for Snow and Ice which means you are preparing for the inclement weather when you buy Ice Scrappers and New Tires for your vehicle, but are you prepared to avoid being fined between $200 to $1,000 dollars?

If you live in New Jersey, you better make the time to follow the "Remove It Before You Go" laws or you will be spending that money you set aside for Christmas Presents on some hefty fines. According to state regulations, you must remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving or you can be fined.

Sure, we all have driven our vehicles with some or most of the snow and ice removed for various reasons such as we don't want to be late for work or it may be so cold outside we just resign ourselves to the fact we can at least see out the windows so its good enough. And yes, many police officers are not interested in pulling over any vehicles when it is snowing outside when those drivers are following all the other rules of driving in New Jersey.

But the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety is warning people that this winter you can receive a $25 to $75 dollars fine if you do not remove all snow and ice from your vehicle before you drive. This is because any excess snow or ice that may get dislodged while driving can be a hazard for those driving on the road around you.

According to the Division of Highway Traffic Safety, there are around 500 vehicular-related fatalities per year due to Icy Road Conditions in the United States. This is why you can be fined between $200 to $1,000 if any snow or ice flies off your vehicle and causes property damage or injuries to others. The state of New Jersey will hold you responsible for the snow and ice that becomes dislodged from your vehicle if it causes any damages or injuries while you are driving.

So the next time you have to clear snow and ice from your vehicle, make sure you are thorough no matter how long it takes or how much of a hassle it will be. Unless you don't mind paying fines, plus you don't care if any snow or ice gets dislodged and injures anybody, then have fun being "that" person.