A new seafood shop will be making its way to Egg Harbor Township's English Creek Shopping Center in February.

Mystic Lobster Roll, which has multiple New Jersey locations, including one at 4204 Harbor Beach Blvd in Brigantine, will be calling EHT home this winter, according to a social media post from the new owners.

Rob and I are excited to share that we have signed the lease at English Creek Shopping Center and will be opening Mystic Lobster Roll - Egg Harbor Township in early February. We are diligently working on building the space out and can't wait for our opening and hope to see EVERYONE come out! Follow us on our page for updates.

Mystic Lobster Rolls was recently listed by New Jersey Digest as one of the 17 "must-try" lobster rolls to try in the state of New Jersey.

Here is a sample of what they do in Brigantine:

Freshly shelled lobster meat served in a variety of ways. We offer many different lobster roll combinations, all served on a toasted roll. Other menu items include; tacos, sliders, soup, appetizers and many more!

The Egg Harbor Township location will be the 11th Mystic Lobster Roll in the state, with others being in Brick, Cranford, Sandy Hook, Little Falls, Ocean Port, Red Bank, Seaside Heights, Ship Bottom, and West Orange.

Mystic Lobster Roll is also in Florida, Nevada, and Tennessee.