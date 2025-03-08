Dave Portnoy returned to New Jersey and has been reviewing some area pizza spots.

While visiting the area, Portnoy made his way to a couple of pizza shops to give his famous 'One Bite Pizza Review.'

While some people aren't fans of Portnoy, the attention he brings to local pizza shops all over the county. You don't have to agree with his score or favorite style of pizza, but give the guy credit for the attention he brings to small businesses.

Portnoy made his way through the northern part of the state but did hit a couple of pizza shops in Ocean County during a recent stop in New Jersey.

First, he made a stop at PaciDough's Pizza Joint in South Tom's River back on Feb 20.

Portnoy said he was sick during the review, but still felt the pizza "looked great", and acknowledged the cold was affecting his taste buds.

"I really love this pizza," Portnoy said.

His One Bite Pizza Review score for this one was an impressive 8.2 out of 10.

For people not familiar with his pizza reviews, anything over eight is a really impressive score, which he reserves for the best of the best pizza shops.

PaciDough's Pizza Joint in South Tom's River is located at 312 Atlantic City Blvd in South Toms River.

Next, Portnoy was headed to Tramonto's in Ocean Township for his final pizza review in the area.

It was a fun episode where the owner stated, "This is the most important pizza I've ever made."

Portnoy scored the pizza a 7.7, a very solid score.

