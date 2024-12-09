WOODBRIDGE — A 48-year old township man is fighting for his life after being struck in the head with a hammer several times by his own stepson, according to officials.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says police responded on Saturday evening to a home on Sherry Street and found the victim unconscious, with blunt force trauma to the head.

The man, who was not named by authorities, was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, according to officials.

An investigation by local police and the prosecutor's office determined that the victim's stepson, 22-year-old Ronald Javier Polanco-Barrera, was responsible for the severe injuries.

The Woodbridge resident was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Police are still looking for information related to the case. Anyone with tips is being asked to contact Woodbridge Poice Detective Penna at 732-634-770, ext. 7326, or Detective Morillo of the prosecutor's office at 732-745-8843.

