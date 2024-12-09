This Jersey Shore aquarium transformed into a winter wonderland

The only way to make an aquarium even more magical for a kid (or adults like me who absolutely LOVE this aquarium) is by adding some Christmas spirit, and that’s exactly what’s going on in one NJ beach town.

Tis’ the SEAson at Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

They’ve transformed into a beautiful winter wonderland for their Sea of Lights celebration, with special events happening each weekend through the end of December.

Not only are the halls of the aquarium decked, there will be multiple photo opportunities with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, and appearance from other holiday favorites.

On December 28, once Santa has some time to relax after his trip around the world, he’ll take a well-deserved night off exploring the fish tanks throughout the aquarium! Be sure to check out Diving Santa, more info below.

Jenkinson’s Sea of Lights schedule

Dec. 14

Photos with Santa 5-8 p.m.

Mrs. Claus Storytime 5, 6 & 7 p.m.

Ice Princess & Ice Man 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Treats with the Dancing Snowman 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 21

Photos with Santa 5-8 p.m.

Mrs. Claus Storytime 5, 6 & 7 p.m.

Friendly Elf 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22

Photos with Santa 5-8 p.m.

Mrs. Claus Storytime 5, 6 & 7 p.m.

Little Miss Christmas-Ville & The Green Gift Stealer 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

Diving Santa in the Aquarium 5, 6 & 7 p.m.

Friendly Elf 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Winter Princess Show – 5:30 & 7 p.m.

You can find all of the info on Sea of Lights on Jenkinson’s website.

Any time of year, there’s always plenty to enjoy when visiting Point Pleasant, here’s a quick taste…

