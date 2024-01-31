When it comes to the best soup in the winter, we all have our favorites.

I love a great French onion or seafood chowder.

Like the famous Seinfeld episode, to me soup can be a meal, even though the character Kenny Bania, thinks differently as pointed out in this classic Seinfeld scene from the episode "The Soup".

Kenny : Ahh, you know what I think. I'm just going to have soup. Yeah, I'll save the meal for another time. Jerry Seinfeld : Another time? What other time? Kenny : I had a hot dog earlier. I'm not that hungry. Jerry Seinfeld : No, no, Bania, no. This is the dinner. The soup counts. Kenny : Soup's not a meal. You're supposed to buy me a meal. Jerry Seinfeld : I'm not stopping you from eating. Go ahead and eat. Get anything you want. Kenny : I don't want anything but soup. Jerry Seinfeld : Then that's the meal. Kenny : But I had the hot dog. Jerry Seinfeld : I didn't tell you to have a hot dog. Who told you to have a hot dog? Kenny : Hey, I give you a brand-new Armani suit, and you won't even buy me a meal? Jerry Seinfeld : All right, fine. Get the soup!

So if you were going to get one soup in South Jersey, where would you get it and what would it be?

I had plenty of entries from Cape May County to consider like the Seafood Chowder at Anglesea Pub in Wildwood, the Clams Casino soup from Mulligans in Wildwood, the Shrimp Corner Chowder from the Surf Dog in Woodbine, the Jersey Crab at the The Waterfront Wildwood.

In Atlantic County I had some people tell me about the Italian wedding at hot bagels, Cream of Mushroom at Essl's Dugout, Aztec Soup at Isabella’s in Ventnor, my girlfriend loves the butternut Squash from Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza. I had a tremendous French onion at Sunday Gravy in Linwood recently.

Those are just some of the soups that were mentioned to me when I was asking about people's favorite soup in the area.

However, my friends Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider and Karim Shamsi-Basha over at NJ.com, ranked the 27 best soups for the winter of 2024 in New Jersey and I was surprised to see only one soup from Atlantic or Cape May County made the list.

Which South Jersey Soup made the list of the best 27 in New Jersey?

The one soup that made the list is the Lobster Bisque from Tisha’s at 322 Washington Street in Cape May.

In 1988, Letitia Negro opened a 10-table Wildwood restaurant known for its home cooking. Her son, Paul, and his wife, Jennifer, opened Tisha’s Fine Dining, on the Washington Street Mall, in 1995. This is the most refined restaurant among those along the mall. The lobster bisque is creamy, smooth and near-divine. If there is a better bisque Down the Shore, I haven’t found it.

Have you tried the Lobster Bisque from Tisha's? Do you have a favorite soup in the area?