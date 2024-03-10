11 of the Worst Auto Brands Are Sold In New Jersey
One of the biggest expenditures in our lives is the vehicle we own. Whether it's a mid-size SUV to fit your family in or a gas-efficient car for work-related travel, our automobiles are essential to our daily lives.
When you have to make your next automobile purchase, you want some reassurance that your financial investment is in a vehicle that will meet your needs. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average new vehicle sale price is now $48,759 in the United States.
What Are The Worst Auto Brands Are Sold In New Jersey?
The website 24/7 Wall St. gathered data from Consumer Reports to identify the best and worst automotive brands sold in the United States. The following list are car companies with vehicles sold in New Jersey that Consumer Reports recommends no more than one of their models:
11. Volvo: Consumer Reports recommends the Volvo S60
With an overall consumer score of 62, Volvo vehicles are known for safety but the ride is described as "stiff" and the overall reliability of the brand is "below average".
10. Chrysler: Consumer Reports recommends the Chrysler 300
The once-popular American Automotive Brand has downsized its model lineup and now has an overall consumer score of 62. Despite the technological and convenient amenities, vehicle reliability is still a concern according to Consumer Reports.
9. Dodge: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models
Formerly one of the standards of the American Automotive Industry, Dodge is now just another brand in the Stellantis conglomerate. With an overall consumer score of 61, the Dodge brand is living off its reputation and the Dodge Brothers would be ashamed of what has happened to their company.
8. Volkswagen: Consumer Reports recommends the Volkswagen Arteon
The once-innovative German Automotive Company is now considered by Consumer Reports to be a brand whose "reliability continues to be mostly below par." While the VW vehicles are still considered to be solid with "a firm and comfortable ride", the user controls inside the automobiles are "some of the worst" in the industry.
7. Maserati: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models
For almost 100 years, Maserati was a symbol of Italian automotive elegance and sophistication. But today, the brand has an overall consumer score of 56 because the models are a combination of parts from Ferrari, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo.
6. Alfa Romeo: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models
Historically, models from the Alfa Romeo lineup were known for sharp handling and distinct character. Today, with an overall consumer score of 56, Consumer Reports describes the driving controls as "Concerning" and the vehicles no longer get the consistently high ratings that Alfa Romeo had in the past.
5. Mercedes Benz: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models
"Quality over Quantity" is no longer the standard of the famous German Automotive company. Despite offering 11 models, Mercedes Benz has an overall consumer score of 55 because the price tag does not always equal the quality of the vehicle.
4. GMC: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models
Their models are supposed to be the upscale version of Chevrolet, but the GMC brand received a much lower overall consumer score (53) compared to the Chevy Brand (62). Despite the advertising slogan “professional grade”, GMC vehicles are not as reliable as they used to be.
3. Jaguar: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models
The British Luxury Brand was famous for its sports cars featuring powerful engines and the iconic look landed Jags in many movies over the decades. However, the company has not kept up with the advances in automotive technology and they now have an overall consumer score of 52 which is a poor reflection on the brand.
2. Land Rover: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models
Merging off-road capabilities with high-quality interiors, Land Rover became a popular brand for customers in the Upper Middle-Class Income bracket. But an overall consumer score of 50 reflects technology issues with different models and some potential customers have found other brands are offering the same quality for a lower price tag.
1. Jeep: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models
The Jeep brand's history earned decades of customer loyalty but they have not gained new customers in recent years. Receiving the worst overall consumer score (46) on this list, the Jeep lineup has poor fuel economy and reliability issues.
