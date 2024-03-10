One of the biggest expenditures in our lives is the vehicle we own. Whether it's a mid-size SUV to fit your family in or a gas-efficient car for work-related travel, our automobiles are essential to our daily lives.

When you have to make your next automobile purchase, you want some reassurance that your financial investment is in a vehicle that will meet your needs. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average new vehicle sale price is now $48,759 in the United States.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

What Are The Worst Auto Brands Are Sold In New Jersey?

The website 24/7 Wall St. gathered data from Consumer Reports to identify the best and worst automotive brands sold in the United States. The following list are car companies with vehicles sold in New Jersey that Consumer Reports recommends no more than one of their models:

Volvo is rated one of the worst auto brands sold in New Jersey Photo by Neil Mark Thomas on Unsplash loading...

11. Volvo: Consumer Reports recommends the Volvo S60

With an overall consumer score of 62, Volvo vehicles are known for safety but the ride is described as "stiff" and the overall reliability of the brand is "below average".

Chrysler is rated one of the worst auto brands in America Photo by Malik Shibly on Unsplash loading...

10. Chrysler: Consumer Reports recommends the Chrysler 300

The once-popular American Automotive Brand has downsized its model lineup and now has an overall consumer score of 62. Despite the technological and convenient amenities, vehicle reliability is still a concern according to Consumer Reports.

Dodge is rated one of the worst auto brands sold in New Jersey Photo by Rinke Dohmen on Unsplash loading...

9. Dodge: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models

Formerly one of the standards of the American Automotive Industry, Dodge is now just another brand in the Stellantis conglomerate. With an overall consumer score of 61, the Dodge brand is living off its reputation and the Dodge Brothers would be ashamed of what has happened to their company.

Volkswagen is rated one of the worst auto brands in America Photo by Martin Katler on Unsplash loading...

8. Volkswagen: Consumer Reports recommends the Volkswagen Arteon

The once-innovative German Automotive Company is now considered by Consumer Reports to be a brand whose "reliability continues to be mostly below par." While the VW vehicles are still considered to be solid with "a firm and comfortable ride", the user controls inside the automobiles are "some of the worst" in the industry.

Maserati is rated one of the worst auto brands in America Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash loading...

7. Maserati: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models

For almost 100 years, Maserati was a symbol of Italian automotive elegance and sophistication. But today, the brand has an overall consumer score of 56 because the models are a combination of parts from Ferrari, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo is rated one of the worst auto brands in America Photo by Tyler Casey on Unsplash loading...

6. Alfa Romeo: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models

Historically, models from the Alfa Romeo lineup were known for sharp handling and distinct character. Today, with an overall consumer score of 56, Consumer Reports describes the driving controls as "Concerning" and the vehicles no longer get the consistently high ratings that Alfa Romeo had in the past.

Mercedes Benz is rated one of the worst auto brands in New Jersey Photo by Andre Ouellet on Unsplash loading...

5. Mercedes Benz: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models

"Quality over Quantity" is no longer the standard of the famous German Automotive company. Despite offering 11 models, Mercedes Benz has an overall consumer score of 55 because the price tag does not always equal the quality of the vehicle.

GMC is one of the worst auto brands in America Photo by Brad Killen on Unsplash loading...

4. GMC: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models

Their models are supposed to be the upscale version of Chevrolet, but the GMC brand received a much lower overall consumer score (53) compared to the Chevy Brand (62). Despite the advertising slogan “professional grade”, GMC vehicles are not as reliable as they used to be.

Jaguar is rated one of the worst car brands in New Jersey Photo by Ralf Schlegel on Unsplash loading...

3. Jaguar: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models

The British Luxury Brand was famous for its sports cars featuring powerful engines and the iconic look landed Jags in many movies over the decades. However, the company has not kept up with the advances in automotive technology and they now have an overall consumer score of 52 which is a poor reflection on the brand.

Land Rover is rated one of the worst auto brands in America Photo by Jannis Lucas on Unsplash loading...

2. Land Rover: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models

Merging off-road capabilities with high-quality interiors, Land Rover became a popular brand for customers in the Upper Middle-Class Income bracket. But an overall consumer score of 50 reflects technology issues with different models and some potential customers have found other brands are offering the same quality for a lower price tag.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

1. Jeep: Consumer Reports recommends none of their models

The Jeep brand's history earned decades of customer loyalty but they have not gained new customers in recent years. Receiving the worst overall consumer score (46) on this list, the Jeep lineup has poor fuel economy and reliability issues.