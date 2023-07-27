Who better to help open The Soup Spot, a new concept eatery in Atlantic City, than the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld?



Emmy nominee Larry Thomas was on hand at Ocean Casino Resort Friday to greet Seinfeld fans (and there were MANY), cut the ribbon on The Soup Spot, dish out soup, and, yes, yell 'No soup for you!'

If you know, you know. Place your order, take two steps to the left, don't ask questions, pay the lady, and get out. Don't ask for bread, don't make small talk and definitely kill the 'schmoopy'ing.

For better or worse, Larry Thomas has secured his place in pop culture history with his portrayal of Soup Nazi. And while he could be annoyed by how fame has come to him; he relishes in it and was a very good sport when it came to interacting with Seinfeld fans at Ocean Casino.

Now, let me tell you about The Soup Spot, because this isn't your average soup spot.

The Soup Spot will offer rotating selection of homemade soups inspired by seasonal flavors that you can grab there in a crock or take to go. For instance, at the moment its serving BLT soup, Chicken Pot Pie soup, Manhattan Clam Chowder, and more. Plus, you can add all kinds of soup toppers. The Soup Spot even serves soup 'flights'.

But if you think The Soup Spot is JUST about soup, think again!

Outside-the-box menu items include Hand Pies (like Hot Pockets). They're triangular puffed pastries stuffed with Philly Cheesesteak, Pork Roll & Cheese, and more, and they're flaky and delicious. I also tried the Donut Ham & Cheese which is sliced ham topped with homemade pork rinds set on thinly sliced pineapple, all between two glazed donuts.

Sounds like a lot but TRUST ME, if you've got a hangover THIS will be your cure. Also try The Soup Spot's OG Sloppy Joe, Rip & Dip Monkey Bread (sweet or savory), and more. This place definitely fills a need in Atlantic City.

Check out The Soup Spot, now open at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Come out of the parking elevators into the casino and turn right. You'll find The Soup Spot just before you reach Top Golf.

