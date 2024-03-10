Hot in the ‘Kitchen’! New Indoor Pickleball Court Coming to Gloucester Township, NJ
Get those paddles ready and game faces on, pickleball lovers. There's a new indoor facility coming soon to Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
What is Pickleball?
Pickleball is a game played with a paddle and a wiffle ball (FYI, I'm TERRIBLE at it, lol). Two or four people can play at a time. It's a bit of a ping pong/tennis/badminton hybrid with its own set of rules. The paddle resembles a ping pong paddle but bigger and smaller than a tennis racket. Only a server can score a point, according to wikipedia.org.
Pickleball is Growing in New Jersey
While invented all the way back in 1965, pickleball has become one of the fastest growing sports in history, particularly for its ease of play. It's estimated that as of 2023, 4.8 million people in the U.S. had joined the pickleball craze.
That's good news for seasoned players in Gloucester Township and residents hoping to get in on the pickleball action.
A new indoor facility will open soon, joining those elsewhere in South Jersey, such as Egg Harbor Township and Monroe Township.
New Indoor Pickleball Center Coming to Gloucester Township, New Jersey
A six-court, indoor pickleball facility is currently underway off Black Horse Pike and Davistown Road in Blackwood, New Jersey.
According to 42 Freeway, Pickle Juice will be located in The Shoppes at Gloucester Township shopping center between Sam's Bar & Grille and Dollar Tree.
But there's a twist to this pickleball facility. It'll also be a juice bar! Get it? Pickle JUICE? I love it, lol.
FYI, Pickle Juice is already established at the Jersey Shore, in the town of Ventnor.
