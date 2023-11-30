Don't go looking for these decorations at Hobby Lobby stores this holiday season.

Hobby Lobby's reportedly made the decision to support Christmas and ONLY Christmas for the holidays.

Hobby Lobby, with locations locally in Mays Landing, Sicklerville, and Cherry Hill, is excluding the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah from its store shelves.

The Christian-based retail chain has made some divisive decisions over the years, notably those that shun and exclude members of the LGBTQ+ community and refusing to cover birth control costs of its female employees.

In 2021, Hobby Lobby lost a court battle in seeking to ban a transgender woman from its female restroom, according to Forbes.com.

Hobby Lobby has long stood on religious freedom to act as it chooses and sell what it deems appropriate.

However, in a statement posted by 10news.com, Hobby Lobby explained:

“Due to the need to find additional space for some of our stronger categories as well as our newer ones, the decision was made over the last couple of years to discontinue several seasonal product lines, including Mardi Gras, Halloween and Hanukkah."

So, if you're looking to swag up your home or parties with Hanukkah merch, such as menorahs or dreidels, you may as well drive right on by Hobby Lobby.

Oh, and no, you won't even find any Jewish faith-based decorations on Hobby Lobby's website, either.

What are your thoughts on Hobby Lobby's decision? Let us know in the comments below.

