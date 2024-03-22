New Jersey's favorite thing to smell isn't sweet. At all. In fact, it's pretty toxic, but we can't seem to get enough. Check out what was just found to be the Garden State's most loved scent.



But once you keep reading and find out what it is, you'll realize it's SO Jersey. And I love it, too. More than ANY OTHER smell.

Woman with IV yacobchuk/Thinkstock loading...

Not long ago, my body went through a phase where I had severely low iron levels. I had to get iron infusions to bring them up.

Nail Polish Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

What creeped me out was that, at that time, I CRAVED the smell of pungent things. Nail polish. Nail polish REMOVER. Sharpie markers. Rubbing alcohol. I felt like someone on that TLC show 'My Stange Addiction'. Apparently, people with low iron levels can experience Pica, which, according to Cleveland Clinic, is the strange desire to smell or eat toxic things.

So, even though my iron levels are stable now, you might not be surprised to find I'm in the majority of Garden Staters who love to get a whiff of New Jersey's #1 favorite scent.

The 5 Most Loved Scents in New Jersey

Woman Smelling in NJ Thinkstock; Canva loading...

A Google search analysis was conducted by the number-runners team at TopNJCasinos.com to find out which iconic scents New Jersey searched for over the course of a year. Here's what the research found:

Woman in New Car dragana991/thinkstock loading...

#5. New Car Smell

#4. Melting Chocolate

Cinnamon sticks and powder, isolated on white background Marat Musabirov loading...

#3. Cinnamon

#2. Coffee

Gasoline Lover Thinkstock; Canva loading...

#1. GASOLINE!

New Jersey Can't Get Enough of the Smell of Gasoline

New Jersey loves to get a good whiff of gas, me included. Sorry, not sorry. It's intoxicating. The smell of gasoline was searched approximately 6,000 in 12 months in New Jersey, according to TopNJCasinos.com, 1,200 times more than the runner-up: coffee.

