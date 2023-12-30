There's a new list of the Top 25 restaurants in New Jersey, but only three of them are in South Jersey! See which ones made the cut.



Interestingly, not only are there only three South Jersey food establishments included on New Jersey Digest's list, they're all located in the same county.

Not only in the same county, but in the same town, and all pretty darn close to each other.

via GIPHY

Collingswood, in Camden County, New Jersey, is clearly a culinary destination, according to thedigestonline.com.

In selecting their top restaurants in the Garden State for 2023, NJ Digest looked to three simple criteria: 'Just great food, drink and service.'

Get our free mobile app

Here are the 3 South Jersey eateries that made it onto New Jersey Digest's list of the Top 25 Restaurants in New Jersey for 2023, and what makes them so special.

Hearthside

Hearthside restaurant in Collingswood, NJ Hearthside/Facebook; Canva loading...

Hearthside is the labor of love for Cherry Hill native Chef Dom Piperno and his wife Lindsay. Their shared vision of crafting American-inspired cuisine largely cooked in a contemporary wood-fired oven makes the Hearthside so unique.

Of Hearthside, NJ Digest writes, 'Hearthside is easily one of the most attractive dining rooms in all of New Jersey.' Their praise continues, stating, 'Hearthside focuses on two main things: the best local products and maximizing the usage of their flame-ridden hearth—hence the restaurant’s name.'

Hearthside is located at 801 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ.

June BYOB

June BYOB in Collingswood NJ June BYOB/Facebook; Canva loading...

June is an upscale destination for diners intrigued by traditional French food with modern influences. The restaurant is owned and operated by Chef Richard Cusack and his wife Christina Cusack (who also happens to be a certified sommelier...that's a wine expert, in case you didn't know, lol), and is lovingly named after Rich’s mom, June, in memory of their shared loved of cooking in South Philly.

Of June, NJ Digest writes, 'What sets the cozy BYOB apart from the rest is the Canard a la Presse—a tableside preparation for roast duck involving the blood and marrow of the carcass being extracted and made into a sauce right in front of the guests. Not only is this preparation difficult to pull off, it is extremely scarce—June is the only restaurant in NJ to offer the service and one of just a handful across the US.'

June BYOB is located at 690 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ.

Zeppoli

Zeppoli in Collingswood NJ Zeppoli/Facebook; Canva loading...

If you're looking for authentic Italian food heavy on Sicilian flare, Zeppoli's going to be your spot. How about their Gnocculi alla' Argentiera? It's spinach and ricotta gnocchi pasta topped with Sicilian caciocavallo. Or Zeppoli's Coniglio Pizzaiola (pictured above) made of stewed rabbit, tomato, and fresh oregano served with rosemary oven roasted potatoes?

Of S. Philly native Chef Joey Baldino's Zeppoli, New Jersey Digest writes, 'It is Baldino’s traditional cooking style that sets Zeppoli apart. The menu rotates far less than other top restaurants in NJ, but it doesn’t have to change to remain fresh. Everything is just that good.'

Zeppoli is located at 618 Collings Ave., Collingswood, NJ.

And the next time you find yourself in the mood for an excellent Bloody Mary, try one of the one's that made our list of 'Best in SJ' below.

17 of the Best Bloody Mary's in South Jersey Not all are created equal. If you're a fan of Bloody Mary's, or want to become one, here's where to go in South Jersey to find the best. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca