From classics like Jaws and Top Gun, to animated adventures like Barbie, there's a season of amazing movies you can watch this summer on the beach in Avalon, New Jersey.

Let's all go to the movies! On the BEACH!

There's nothing better than sitting in the warm, nighttime air on the beach in summer. Add some of the greatest movies ever made, and that's a winning experience.

Avalon, New Jersey Releases Schedule of 2024 Movies on the Beach

Beginning Friday, July 5th, 30th Street Beach in Avalon, New Jersey will light up with cinema amongst the stars and ocean breezes that everyone can enjoy.

There are kid-friendly flicks, musicals, thrillers, and even new releases! So, make your plans to pop some popcorn and throw a big blanket in your beach bag.

Get ready for some big shark teeth, a Mojo Dojo Casa House, a bear with athletic ability, a trip to Greece, and more!

Where to Watch Beach Movies in Avalon, New Jersey

All beach movies during the 2024 summer season in Avalon take place on the beach at 30th Street Beach on the sand directly in front of Surfside Park. Films get underway at dusk, according to avalonrecreation.org.

Ready to round up the squad and make some summer memories? Check out the list of movies scheduled to show on the beach in Avalone, NJ this summer below and mark them on your calendar.

And Cape May is showing movies on the beach, too!